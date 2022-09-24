UrduPoint.com

Fine Imposed On Eight Food Points, Five Milk Carrying Vehicles

Muhammad Irfan Published September 24, 2022 | 03:30 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2022 ) :Punjab Food Authority (PFA) on Saturday imposed fine on eight food points and five milk carrying vehicles over various violations in the division.

According to PFA officials, food safety teams headed by Additional director (operation) PFA Muhammad Umar Farooq, inspected different shops including hotels, bakeries and food units in the division, and imposed a fine of Rs 170,000 on eight food points andfive sub-standard milk carrying vehicles over poor cleanliness arrangements, incompletemedical certificate and adulteration.

More Stories From Pakistan

