UrduPoint.com

Fine Imposed On Eighteen Medical Store Owners

Umer Jamshaid Published May 26, 2023 | 08:52 PM

Fine imposed on eighteen medical store owners

Chairman Drug Court Syed Khalid Javed Bokhari on Friday imposed fine on eighteen medical store owners for selling fake and expired medicine

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2023 ) :Chairman Drug Court Syed Khalid Javed Bokhari on Friday imposed fine on eighteen medical store owners for selling fake and expired medicine.

According to prosecution, drug inspectors recovered fake and expired medicine from the medical stores. The court imposed fine of Rs 605,000 on the medical store owners for selling fake and expired medicine.

