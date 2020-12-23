UrduPoint.com
Fine Imposed On Fertilizer Dealers, Four Shops Sealed

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Wed 23rd December 2020 | 05:20 PM

Fine imposed on fertilizer dealers, four shops sealed

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2020 ) :The tehsil administration Jarranwala on Wednesday sealed four shops of edibles and imposed a fine of Rs 35,000 on two fertilizer dealers over profiteering on Wednesday.

According to the official source, a team headed by Assistant Commissioner Zainul Abidinduring checking prices of edibles sealed four shops in different areas.

The team also imposed a fine of Rs 35,000 on two fertilizer dealers.

More Stories From Pakistan

