Fine Imposed On Fertilizer Dealers, Four Shops Sealed
Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Wed 23rd December 2020 | 05:20 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2020 ) :The tehsil administration Jarranwala on Wednesday sealed four shops of edibles and imposed a fine of Rs 35,000 on two fertilizer dealers over profiteering on Wednesday.
According to the official source, a team headed by Assistant Commissioner Zainul Abidinduring checking prices of edibles sealed four shops in different areas.
The team also imposed a fine of Rs 35,000 on two fertilizer dealers.