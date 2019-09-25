Fine imposed on five petrol pumps in Multan

(@imziishan)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2019 ) :Civil defence teams raided against illegal petrol pumps and imposed Rs 60,000 fine on five petrol pumps for over-charging here on Wednesday.

In line with special directives of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Aamir Khattak, civil defence teams led by District Officer Civil Defence Fatima Khan, challaned three petrol pumps over violation of fire safety act and got lodged cases against three petrol pumps owners over running business without license.

The teams also sealed illegal sale points.