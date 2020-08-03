UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Fine Imposed On Illegal Collection Of Hides

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Mon 03rd August 2020 | 03:00 PM

Fine imposed on illegal collection of hides

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2020 ) :Metropolitan Corporation imposed fine Rs 13000 on different citizens for illegal collection of animal hides, during Eid-ul-Adha.

The officials of the Corporation conducted raids at various locations during Eid days.

They imposed fine of Rs 13000 on illegal collection of hides. Similarly, the teams made 14 raids at various locations to discourage burning of heads and trotters.

According to Chief Corporation Officer Iqbal Fareed, they imposed a heavy fine Rs 100,000 in raids during last 12 days. Metropolitan also responded to public complaints during Eid days by setting up control room.

Related Topics

Fine

Recent Stories

OPEC daily basket price stood at $43.02 a barrel F ..

34 minutes ago

UAE a model for countries that want to enter age o ..

2 hours ago

UAE a role model in nuclear energy field: WNA Dire ..

2 hours ago

IAEA supports UAE in its nuclear power ambitions, ..

2 hours ago

UAE launches Adahi project in Yemen

2 hours ago

RS. 25000 Prize Bond Result, Winners Of Draw # 34 ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.