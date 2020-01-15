UrduPoint.com
Fine Imposed On Milk Sellers Over Adulteration

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 15th January 2020 | 02:24 PM

DIKHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2020 ) :The District food Authority in crackdown against adulteration imposed heavy fines of Rs one million on milk seller over adulteration.

The spokesman of Food Authority said during surprise checking, the authority intercepted 10 containers of milk and checked milk in mobile labs.

He added that three containers were carrying adulterated milk for which they fined Rs 1 million.

More Stories From Pakistan

