Fine Imposed On Nine Food Outlets
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 11, 2025 | 02:50 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2025) The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) continued its rigorous inspections to ensure food safety
during Ramadan.
Under the supervision of Director Operations Zubair Ahmad Ejaz, teams conducted surprise
inspections at multiple food points during Sehar and Iftar, imposing fine to Rs. 335,000 on
nine food outlets, including renowned restaurants.
During the operation, authorities confiscated 170 liters of rancid oil, 36 kg of substandard ingredients,
20 liters of expired cold drinks, and 10 kg of unsafe meat, all of which were immediately discarded.
The inspection were carried out at Model Town, WAPDA Town, Northern Bypass, Royal Orchard, Bahadurpur, and Mumtazabad. Several violations were identified, including poor hygiene, expired food products, and the use of low-quality cooking materials.
Four restaurants were fined Rs 50,000 each for using low-quality oil and substandard ingredients in food preparation.
Heavy fines were imposed on eateries storing food in unclean freezers, maintaining unhygienic kitchens and failing to ensure cleanliness.
A tuck shop was penalized Rs 50,000 for selling expired beverages and bread.
An oil supplier in Ahmadabad was fined Rs. 20,000 for storing and selling rancid oil.
A grocery store in a Katchi Abadi was fined Rs 25,000 for stocking unhygienic open spices and loose cooking oil.
PFA was actively patrolling markets and food outlets to eliminate substandard food items during Ramadan. Officials emphasized that there will be zero tolerance for negligence in food preparation and storage.
“Our food safety teams are working day and night to protect public health. Those compromising on food quality will face strict action,” stated the Director General PFA.
