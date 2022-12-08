Fine imposed on petrol pumps, brick kilns

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2022 ) :Assistant Commissioner Pasrur Salman Zafar on Thursday imposed a fine of Rs 200,000 on two petrol pumps and two brick kilns for causing smog and pollution.

The fine of Rs 110,000 was imposed on Ikram Bricks Kiln in village Dhol and Bismillah Bricks Kiln in Nangal.

Later, the AC checked Allied Petroleum and Shafiq Filling Station besides imposing a fine ofRs 40,000 and Rs 50,000, respectively.