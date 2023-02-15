Fine imposed on petrol pumps on violations

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

VEHARI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2023 ) :On the orders of Deputy Commissioner, Assistant Commissioner Kamran Afzal Bukhari Wednesday visited various petrol stations in the city and imposed Rs 70,000 fine for violating prices and measurements.

Speaking on the occasion, the AC said, Punjab government's instruction were clear on ensuring transparency in petrol sale and no one would be allowed to deceive people either by overcharging or by way of less measurement.

He said that petrol supply should continue unhindered to citizens.

Meanwhile, he also visited some health centres and advised doctors and staff to provide best treatment facilities to the patients.