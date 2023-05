SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2023 ) :District and Sessions Judge Sarfraz Akhtar on Saturday imposed a fine of Rs10,000 on a pilferer in a power theft case.

According to the prosecution, Fesco Sargodha circle got registered a case of electricity theftagainst Rana Zulfiqar in Sadar police station.

The court imposed the fine of Rs10,000 on the pilferer after finding him guilty.