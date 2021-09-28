UrduPoint.com

Fine Imposed On Profiteers

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Tue 28th September 2021 | 05:40 PM

Fine imposed on profiteers

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2021 ) :The price control magistrates imposed Rs 94,000 fine on several shopkeepers over profiteering and overcharging in various parts of the district on Tuesday.

According to sources, the magistrates inspected several outlets and found 51 shopkeepers violating the government price lists.

The magistrates imposed Rs 62,000 fine on them.

Meanwhile, Assistant Commissioner City Sahibzada Muhammad Yousaf imposed Rs 34,000 fine on various shopkeepers over non-displaying of the price lists and violation of the government fixed rates in the city.

