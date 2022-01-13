Fine imposed on profiteers

The price control magistrates imposed a fine of Rs 83,000 on profiteers here Thursday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2022 ) :The price control magistrates imposed a fine of Rs 83,000 on profiteers here Thursday.

According to official sources, the teams during inspections in various markets and bazaarsfound 49 shopkeepers violating government price lists.

The action was taken against violators under the price control act.