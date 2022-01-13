UrduPoint.com

Fine Imposed On Profiteers

Umer Jamshaid Published January 13, 2022 | 10:51 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2022 ) :The price control magistrates imposed a fine of Rs 83,000 on profiteers here Thursday.

According to official sources, the teams during inspections in various markets and bazaarsfound 49 shopkeepers violating government price lists.

The action was taken against violators under the price control act.

