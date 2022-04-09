UrduPoint.com

Fine Imposed On Profiteers

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 09, 2022 | 01:43 PM

Fine imposed on profiteers

The district administration imposed fine of Rs368,000 on various shopkeepers over profiteering as well as overcharging in the provincial capital during the last 24 hours

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2022 ) :The district administration imposed fine of Rs368,000 on various shopkeepers over profiteering as well as overcharging in the provincial capital during the last 24 hours.

A spokesperson for district administration said on Saturday, the price control magistrates got registered 21 FIRs on profiteers while 704 inspections were conducted during the same period, out of which, 120 violations were found.

The inspection teams visited various shops in different markets and Ramadan bazaars to ensure availability of commodities at government announced rates.

Related Topics

Fine Same Price Market Government Ramadan

Recent Stories

Saudi Arabia to welcome one million pilgrims for H ..

Saudi Arabia to welcome one million pilgrims for Hajj this year

5 minutes ago
 Two policemen killed in Bannu

Two policemen killed in Bannu

47 seconds ago
 DC discusses development of Jani Khel

DC discusses development of Jani Khel

49 seconds ago
 High-Precision Weapons Hit Ammunition Base in Dnip ..

High-Precision Weapons Hit Ammunition Base in Dnipropetrovsk Region - Defense Mi ..

52 seconds ago
 No other option except voting on no-trust-motion: ..

No other option except voting on no-trust-motion: NA secretariat to speaker

20 minutes ago
 Three alleged criminals arrested with weapons in K ..

Three alleged criminals arrested with weapons in Kohat

17 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.