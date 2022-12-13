Fine Imposed On Profiteers
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 13, 2022 | 05:10 PM
NAROWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2022 ) :As many as 329 inspections were conducted against profiteers in the district by the assistant commissioners during the current month.
A total fine of Rs 1,250,500 on 460 violators while cases were registered against 33 shopkeepers besides arresting 198 accused.
The deputy commissioner Narowal appreciated the price magistrates on theirperformance.