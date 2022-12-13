Fine imposed on profiteers

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

NAROWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2022 ) :As many as 329 inspections were conducted against profiteers in the district by the assistant commissioners during the current month.

A total fine of Rs 1,250,500 on 460 violators while cases were registered against 33 shopkeepers besides arresting 198 accused.

The deputy commissioner Narowal appreciated the price magistrates on theirperformance.