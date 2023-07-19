Open Menu

Fine Imposed On Profiteers

Umer Jamshaid Published July 19, 2023 | 09:04 PM

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2023 ) :Assistant Commissioner Sialkot Ghulam Sarwar on Thursday penalized nine outlets for profiteering in various parts of the city.

During a crackdown against profiteers, the AC imposed fine of Rs 100,000 on Cheezup Mart Cantt; Rs 50,000 on Amna Mart Pasrur Road; Rs 25,000 on Al-Baqa Store Pasrur road; Rs 50,000 on Saqlain Filling Station; Rs 40,000 on Wali Khan, Deface Road; Rs 30,000 on Hasnat Petroleum Deface Road;Rs 40,000 on Parwana Filling Station; Rs 50,000 on Seith Filling Station,Aimenabad Road and Rs 20,000 on Naseem Petroleum, Aimenabad Road.

