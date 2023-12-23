Open Menu

Fine Imposed On Profiteers

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 23, 2023 | 05:42 PM

Fine imposed on profiteers

Deputy Chief Municipal Officer (DCMO) Azmat Firdous checked prices of fruits and vegetables here on Saturday and imposed fine on profiteers

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2023) Deputy Chief Municipal Officer (DCMO) Azmat Firdous checked prices of fruits and vegetables here on Saturday and imposed fine on profiteers.

She visited various markets and bazaars and checked display of rate lists at conspicuous places at fruit and vegetables shops and stalls. She also imposed a total fine of Rs.15,000 on profiteers and warned them to abide by the laws or be ready to face the music, a spokesman said.

Related Topics

Music Fine Market

Recent Stories

Malika-e-Tarannum Noor Jehan remembered on her dea ..

Malika-e-Tarannum Noor Jehan remembered on her death anniversary

2 minutes ago
 Chairman board of governor AMTI initiates degree v ..

Chairman board of governor AMTI initiates degree verification process

11 minutes ago
 SIFC timely decisions paving way to boost IT expor ..

SIFC timely decisions paving way to boost IT exports to $10 bln: Minister

11 minutes ago
 Mohammad Nawaz replaces Noman Ali in upcoming Melb ..

Mohammad Nawaz replaces Noman Ali in upcoming Melbourne Test

27 minutes ago
 Debt of S. Korean self-employed hits record high i ..

Debt of S. Korean self-employed hits record high in 2022

23 minutes ago
 PITB Organizes Cake Cutting Ceremony For its Chris ..

PITB Organizes Cake Cutting Ceremony For its Christian Staff

1 hour ago
Saad Baig to lead Pakistan in ICC U19 Men's Cricke ..

Saad Baig to lead Pakistan in ICC U19 Men's Cricket World Cup

2 hours ago
 Chaudhary Parvez Elahi shifted from jail to hospit ..

Chaudhary Parvez Elahi shifted from jail to hospital due to heart pain

3 hours ago
 Davis Cup Ties to unfold in Pakistan as India lose ..

Davis Cup Ties to unfold in Pakistan as India loses appeal before ITF

4 hours ago
 Aymen Saleem ties Knot with Kamran Malik in intima ..

Aymen Saleem ties Knot with Kamran Malik in intimate ceremony

4 hours ago
 Elections 2024: Process of filing nomination paper ..

Elections 2024: Process of filing nomination papers will conclude tomorrow

5 hours ago
 PTI to challenge ECP’s decision on BAT symbol be ..

PTI to challenge ECP’s decision on BAT symbol before PHC

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan