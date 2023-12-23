Fine imposed on profiteers

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2023) Deputy Chief Municipal Officer (DCMO) Azmat Firdous checked prices of fruits and vegetables here on Saturday and imposed fine on profiteers.

She visited various markets and bazaars and checked display of rate lists at conspicuous places at fruit and vegetables shops and stalls. She also imposed a total fine of Rs.15,000 on profiteers and warned them to abide by the laws or be ready to face the music, a spokesman said.