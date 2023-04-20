Fine imposed on profiteers, 8 booked

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2023 ) :The price control magistrates imposed Rs 109,000 fine on profiteers and registered cases against eight others over violation of the Price Control Act in various parts of the district on Thursday.

A spokesperson for the district administration said that price monitoring teams checked various merchant stores and found scores of shopkeepers involved in overcharging and profiteering.

The teams imposed a fine on the spot. The inspection registered cases against 8 shopkeepers over price control act violation.