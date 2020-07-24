Fine imposed on profiteers in city

The price control magistrates of the city district administration imposed Rs 37,000 fine on several shopkeepers over profiteering and overcharging in various parts of the provincial capital, here on Friday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2020 ) :The price control magistrates of the city district administration imposed Rs 37,000 fine on several shopkeepers over profiteering and overcharging in various parts of the provincial capital, here on Friday.

According to the city administration spokesman, the magistrates, while inspecting 354 points in various parts of the city, found 40 violations and arrested nine shopkeepers after registering cases against them.

In line with special directives of the deputy commissioner, the magistrates conducted raids across the city to ensure availability of commodities on the government fixed rates, the spokesman said.