UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Fine Imposed On Profiteers In Faisalabad

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Tue 29th September 2020 | 08:33 PM

Fine imposed on profiteers in Faisalabad

Special Price Control Magistrate, Riaz Hussain Anjum imposed Rs 27200 fine on 21 shopkeepers on overcharging consumers

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2020 ) :Special Price Control Magistrate, Riaz Hussain Anjum imposed Rs 27200 fine on 21 shopkeepers on overcharging consumers.

According to official source, the price monitoring team visited various city areas and checked prices of vegetables, fruits, meat, milk, bread, pulses, flour, sugar and other essential items.

The teams found 21 shopkeepers involved in overcharging upon which they imposed fine on the spot.

The team also checked quality and availability of essential items at government counters at various super stores.

Related Topics

Fine Price Government Flour

Recent Stories

Defence Affairs State Minister, Australian Ambassa ..

5 minutes ago

President mourns death of Emir of Kuwait, three-da ..

20 minutes ago

Russia's Security Dialogue Offer to US Good Idea B ..

2 minutes ago

Prime Minister links economic recovery, realizatio ..

2 minutes ago

Ghazala Habib's book highlighting Kashmir launched ..

2 minutes ago

Shopkeepers fined Rs 36,500 for profiteering

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.