Fine imposed on profiteers in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2020 ) :Special Price Control Magistrate, Riaz Hussain Anjum imposed Rs 27200 fine on 21 shopkeepers on overcharging consumers.

According to official source, the price monitoring team visited various city areas and checked prices of vegetables, fruits, meat, milk, bread, pulses, flour, sugar and other essential items.

The teams found 21 shopkeepers involved in overcharging upon which they imposed fine on the spot.

The team also checked quality and availability of essential items at government counters at various super stores.