Fine Imposed On Profiteers In Faisalabad

Thu 16th April 2020 | 08:26 PM

Fine imposed on profiteers in Faisalabad

Special Price Control Magistrate Jamil Ahmed Bajwa has imposed fine Rs 17000 on nine profiteers here on Thursday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2020 ) :Special Price Control Magistrate Jamil Ahmed Bajwa has imposed fine Rs 17000 on nine profiteers here on Thursday.

The magistrate got cases registered against Ghulam Farooq owner of Norani Mart and milk shop in Allama Iqbal colony over sheer violations of price control act.

The team also imposed fine on fruit and vegetable vendors, merchant stores for overcharging.

