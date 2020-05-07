UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Fine Imposed On Profiteers In Faisalabad

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 52 seconds ago Thu 07th May 2020 | 10:30 PM

Fine imposed on profiteers in Faisalabad

Price Control Magistrates have imposed fine Rs 157000 on 101 profiteers here on Thursday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2020 ) :Price Control Magistrates have imposed fine Rs 157000 on 101 profiteers here on Thursday.

The price checking teams conducted 1262 inspections and checked prices of various essential items including fruit and vegetable.

The teams imposed on the spot fine on shopkeepers and vendors overcharging from consumers.

Related Topics

Fine Price From

Recent Stories

Agthia elects Khalifa Sultan Al Suwaidi as new cha ..

17 minutes ago

Russia’s coronavirus cases rise by 11,231 over p ..

1 hour ago

Emirates Airline Foundation uses 132 million Skywa ..

1 hour ago

Sharjah Police organises 4th Media Forum remotely

2 hours ago

Small change and Skywards Miles help Emirates make ..

2 hours ago

US stocks open up despite another jobless claims s ..

47 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.