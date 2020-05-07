Fine imposed on profiteers in Faisalabad

(@FahadShabbir)

Price Control Magistrates have imposed fine Rs 157000 on 101 profiteers here on Thursday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2020 ) :Price Control Magistrates have imposed fine Rs 157000 on 101 profiteers here on Thursday.

The price checking teams conducted 1262 inspections and checked prices of various essential items including fruit and vegetable.

The teams imposed on the spot fine on shopkeepers and vendors overcharging from consumers.