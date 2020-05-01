Fine imposed on profiteers in Hyderabad

Assistant Commissioners and Mukhtiarkar on the directives of Deputy Commissioner Abrar Ahmed Jaffar conducted raids against the 24 shopkeepers who were selling commodities at high prices and imposed fine of Rs 24,500

The shopkeepers were selling the essential items of daily use at higher rates which were fixed by district administration to provide relief to general public during the Holy Month of Ramazan.

AC and Mukhtiarkar of all the four tehsils of District Shaheed Benazirabad using the powers of Special Judicial Magistrate conducted sudden raids in respective tehsils to check the sale of essential items at fixed rates.

Assistant Commissioner Nawabshah Tariq Ali Solangi and Mukhtiarkar during raids booked six shopkeepers and recovered Rs 6000 as fine on the spot. Assistant Commissioner Sakrand Saleem Jatoi and Mukhtiarkar during raids booked 8 shopkeepers and recovered Rs 4000 as fine.

Assistant Commissioner Qazi Ahmed Abdul Qadeer Gujjar and Mukhtiarkar imposed fine of Rs 3000 from five shopkeepers selling items at high prices.

Similarly Assistant Commissioner Daur and Mukhtiarkar booked five shopkeepers and recovered penalty amount of Rs 8,500. The raids were being conducted on daily basis on the directives of Deputy Commissioner.