UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Fine Imposed On Profiteers In Hyderabad

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Fri 01st May 2020 | 12:18 AM

Fine imposed on profiteers in Hyderabad

Assistant Commissioners and Mukhtiarkar on the directives of Deputy Commissioner Abrar Ahmed Jaffar conducted raids against the 24 shopkeepers who were selling commodities at high prices and imposed fine of Rs 24,500

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2020 ) :Assistant Commissioners and Mukhtiarkar on the directives of Deputy Commissioner Abrar Ahmed Jaffar conducted raids against the 24 shopkeepers who were selling commodities at high prices and imposed fine of Rs 24,500.

The shopkeepers were selling the essential items of daily use at higher rates which were fixed by district administration to provide relief to general public during the Holy Month of Ramazan.

AC and Mukhtiarkar of all the four tehsils of District Shaheed Benazirabad using the powers of Special Judicial Magistrate conducted sudden raids in respective tehsils to check the sale of essential items at fixed rates.

Assistant Commissioner Nawabshah Tariq Ali Solangi and Mukhtiarkar during raids booked six shopkeepers and recovered Rs 6000 as fine on the spot. Assistant Commissioner Sakrand Saleem Jatoi and Mukhtiarkar during raids booked 8 shopkeepers and recovered Rs 4000 as fine.

Assistant Commissioner Qazi Ahmed Abdul Qadeer Gujjar and Mukhtiarkar imposed fine of Rs 3000 from five shopkeepers selling items at high prices.

Similarly Assistant Commissioner Daur and Mukhtiarkar booked five shopkeepers and recovered penalty amount of Rs 8,500. The raids were being conducted on daily basis on the directives of Deputy Commissioner.

Related Topics

Martyrs Shaheed Fine Sale Nawabshah Jatoi Sakrand All From

Recent Stories

Coronavirus restrictions eased in half of European ..

36 minutes ago

Spanish government approves La Liga plan to test p ..

51 minutes ago

Dubai&#039;s Strategic Affairs Council discusses g ..

51 minutes ago

‘I still keep social distancing even after my re ..

1 hour ago

Pentagon Finds US Supply Chain May Be Too Dependen ..

2 minutes ago

Labour class worst affected by economic fallout of ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.