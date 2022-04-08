Fine imposed on profiteers in lahore

The district administration imposed fine of Rs300,000 on various shopkeepers over profiteering as well as overcharging in the provincial capital during the last 24 hours

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2022 ) :The district administration imposed fine of Rs300,000 on various shopkeepers over profiteering as well as overcharging in the provincial capital during the last 24 hours.

A spokesperson for district administration said on Friday, the price control magistrates got registered 20 FIRs on profiteers while 701 inspections were conducted during the same period, out of which, 141 violations were found.

The inspection teams of the department visited various shops in different markets and Ramzan bazaars to ensure availability of commodities at government announced rates.