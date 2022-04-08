UrduPoint.com

Fine Imposed On Profiteers In Lahore

Umer Jamshaid Published April 08, 2022 | 03:44 PM

Fine imposed on profiteers in lahore

The district administration imposed fine of Rs300,000 on various shopkeepers over profiteering as well as overcharging in the provincial capital during the last 24 hours

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2022 ) :The district administration imposed fine of Rs300,000 on various shopkeepers over profiteering as well as overcharging in the provincial capital during the last 24 hours.

A spokesperson for district administration said on Friday, the price control magistrates got registered 20 FIRs on profiteers while 701 inspections were conducted during the same period, out of which, 141 violations were found.

The inspection teams of the department visited various shops in different markets and Ramzan bazaars to ensure availability of commodities at government announced rates.

Related Topics

Fine Same Price Market Government

Recent Stories

Putin to Meet With Lukashenko Soon - Kremlin

Putin to Meet With Lukashenko Soon - Kremlin

7 minutes ago
 Kremlin on Ukraine Operation: Goals Being Achieved ..

Kremlin on Ukraine Operation: Goals Being Achieved, Work Underway

7 minutes ago
 Russian Defense Ministry Rejects Kiev's Claims Rus ..

Russian Defense Ministry Rejects Kiev's Claims Russia Hit Kramatorsk Train Stati ..

7 minutes ago
 25 held for doing wheelie in sialkot

25 held for doing wheelie in sialkot

7 minutes ago
 Health dept, district admin North Waziristan join ..

Health dept, district admin North Waziristan join hands against dengue

11 minutes ago
 PSX witnesses bullish trend, gains 657points

PSX witnesses bullish trend, gains 657points

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.