Fine Imposed On Profiteers, Law-violators

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 23, 2023 | 05:00 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2023) The district government spokesperson said here on Thursday that a price control mechanism was being implemented across the district effectively, as per the government directives.

He said the price control magistrates held 1,333 inspections in various markets and bazaars in this regard and imposed Rs 278,000 fine on 19 profiteers and 73 other shopkeepers and vendors for not displaying price lists.

