Fine imposed on shopkeepers

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2022 ) :Price control magistrates conducted raids and fined 16 shopkeepers during the last two days.

This was stated by DO Industries Rashida Batool while briefing a meeting of the District price Control Committee at the DC's Office against illegal profiteers.

The meeting was attended by Additional Deputy Commissioner Finance Amina Maududi, assistant commissioners and others.

Deputy Director Agriculture Dr Sajjad gave a detailed briefing on the demand and supply ofUrea and other fertilizers in the district.