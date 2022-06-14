Fine imposed on shopkeepers

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2022 ) :During the last three days, nine shopkeepers were arrested for profiteering, two shops were sealed and cases were registered against two while 38 shopkeepers were fined.

This was stated by Deputy Commissioner Maisam Abbas while chairing a meeting of District Price Control Committee Sialkot.

On this occasion, directions were issues to the special price magistrates to take actionagainst profiteers and hoarders.