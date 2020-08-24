Fine imposed on shopkeepers for overcharging

(@FahadShabbir)

BAJAUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2020 ) :Following the directions of Deputy Commissioner Fayyaz Sherpao, Magistrate Khar Sub Division Fazal ur Rahim on Monday inspected the gauges used at petrol pumps in different areas as well as rates of petroleum products in the district.

The team led by Fazlur Rahim thoroughly checked the quality, quantity and price list of essential items and groceries sold at general stores.

They also fined the shopkeepers for selling essential items being sold without expiry dates besides overcharging.

The team also warned the shopkeepers that the management was keeping a close eye on profiteers and would not allow anyone to compromise on price, quality and quantity. He said immediate action would be taken against the violators.