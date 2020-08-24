UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Fine Imposed On Shopkeepers For Overcharging

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Mon 24th August 2020 | 06:46 PM

Fine imposed on shopkeepers for overcharging

Following the directions of Deputy Commissioner Fayyaz Sherpao, Magistrate Khar Sub Division Fazal ur Rahim on Monday inspected the gauges used at petrol pumps in different areas as well as rates of petroleum products in the district

BAJAUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2020 ) :Following the directions of Deputy Commissioner Fayyaz Sherpao, Magistrate Khar Sub Division Fazal ur Rahim on Monday inspected the gauges used at petrol pumps in different areas as well as rates of petroleum products in the district.

The team led by Fazlur Rahim thoroughly checked the quality, quantity and price list of essential items and groceries sold at general stores.

They also fined the shopkeepers for selling essential items being sold without expiry dates besides overcharging.

The team also warned the shopkeepers that the management was keeping a close eye on profiteers and would not allow anyone to compromise on price, quality and quantity. He said immediate action would be taken against the violators.

Related Topics

Petrol Price

Recent Stories

Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah orders certain commercial ..

19 minutes ago

No negligence to be tolerated in anti-dengue campa ..

43 seconds ago

SEPA asked for speedy prosecution of violators of ..

44 seconds ago

NED University pre-admission entry test for underg ..

46 seconds ago

PTI govt turns huge current account deficit into s ..

47 seconds ago

Vice Chancellor University of Sindh pays tributes ..

49 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.