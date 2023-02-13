UrduPoint.com

Fine Imposed On Shopkeepers For Overcharging Atta, Chicken Prices

Muhammad Irfan Published February 13, 2023 | 09:17 PM

The district administration has stepped up action against shopkeepers selling chicken, flour and other essential items at exorbitant prices and imposed heavy fines

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2023 ) :The district administration has stepped up action against shopkeepers selling chicken, flour and other essential items at exorbitant prices and imposed heavy fines.

According to the spokesman, on the directives of Deputy Commissioner Fuad Ghaffar Soomro, Assistant Commissioners and Mukhtiarkars of different talukas visited markets to review the implementation on government fixed rates of essential commodities.

The AC City Muhammad Ashraf visited Tower Market to review the chicken prices and imposed a fine of Rs 10,000 against the shopkeepers for overcharging.

Mukhtiarkar Latifabad Mujeeb Rehman Nandwani visited different markets in the area and imposed a fine for overcharging prices of wheat flour, chicken and other essential items.

Meanwhile, AC Hyderabad rural paid a surprise visit to Tando Jam markets and conducted price checking.

The administration officers warned the shopkeepers not to overcharge prices of essential commodities failing which strict action would be initiated against the violators.

