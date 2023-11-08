Fine imposed on shopkeepers for overcharging

On the directives of Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad Tariq Qureshi Assistant Commissioner Latifabad Faraz Ahmed Siddiqui visited the chicken markets of Latifabad to review the implementation of Government fixed prices of chicken.

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2023) On the directives of Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad Tariq Qureshi Assistant Commissioner Latifabad Faraz Ahmed Siddiqui visited the chicken markets of Latifabad to review the implementation of Government fixed prices of chicken.

During the visit, the Assistant Commissioner checked the official price list at poultry shops and imposed fines on three poultry shops including Nadeem Chicken centre, Attari Chicken centre and New Mayari Chicken Centre for overcharging chicken prices.

AC warned all shopkeepers of Latifabad to display official price lists at their shops otherwise strict legal action will be taken against profiteers.

APP/nsm