Fine imposed on shopkeepers on profiteering

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2022 ) :Assistant Commissioner(AC) Taxila on Friday imposed Rs 15,000 fine on shopkeepers for indulging in profiteering.

While carrying out price checking of essential commodities in various tehsil Taxila areas, the AC fined the shopkeepers for overpricing and not displaying the price list, an official said.

He warned that stern action would be taken against those overcharging and not displaying approved rate lists in their shops.