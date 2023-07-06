Open Menu

Fine Imposed On Shopkeepers Over Encroachments

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 06, 2023 | 01:30 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2023 ) :The Municipal Corporation (MC) Sargodha imposed Rs 230,000 fine on various shopkeepers over encroachments and issued 70 challan tickets worth Rs 280,000 over multiple violations by the enforcement team during the month of June 2023.

Talking to APP here on Thursday, Chief Officer MC Muhammad Tariq Proya said that crackdown on encroachments had been launched and an anti-encroachment team, headed by Regulation Officer MC Zoya Masood, was inspecting various markets in the city on a daily basis.

He said that a total of 20 warning notices were issued to various shopkeepers over encroachments in last month.

The team also imposed fine on shopkeepers in urdu Bazaar, Kutchehry Bazaar, General Bus Stand, Block No 2, Mian Khan Road and Sharbat Chowk over encroachments during the last month, he added.

