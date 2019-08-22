UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Fine Imposed On Six Profiteers In Layyah

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 1 minute ago Thu 22nd August 2019 | 09:24 PM

Fine imposed on six profiteers in Layyah

Price control magistrates have imposed fine Rs 13,000 on six profiteers during separate raids in the district here on Thursday

LAYYAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2019 ) :Price control magistrates have imposed fine Rs 13,000 on six profiteers during separate raids in the district here on Thursday.

The price control magistrates conducting raids at various markets to check rates of commodities on daily basis.

The magistrates imposed fine Rs 13,000 on six shopkeepers for selling commodities on high rates during raids at Layyah and Karor Laal Eason.

The district administration said that checking of rates of commodities was being monitored and strict action was taken against profiteers without any discrimination.

Related Topics

Fine Price Market

Recent Stories

Two persons were killed in different incidents in ..

1 minute ago

Development package for backward areas good omen: ..

1 minute ago

Man shot killed in Sialkot

1 minute ago

Aerial firing, pigeon,kite flying banned in funnel ..

1 minute ago

Mangla Dam's Water level gets close to its climax: ..

5 minutes ago

Top seed Komal advance to next round in Yoam-e Yak ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.