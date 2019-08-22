Fine imposed on six profiteers in Layyah

(@imziishan)

Price control magistrates have imposed fine Rs 13,000 on six profiteers during separate raids in the district here on Thursday

LAYYAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2019 ) : Price control magistrates have imposed fine Rs 13,000 on six profiteers during separate raids in the district here on Thursday.

The price control magistrates conducting raids at various markets to check rates of commodities on daily basis.

The magistrates imposed fine Rs 13,000 on six shopkeepers for selling commodities on high rates during raids at Layyah and Karor Laal Eason.

The district administration said that checking of rates of commodities was being monitored and strict action was taken against profiteers without any discrimination.