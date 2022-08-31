Fine imposed on six shopkeepers

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2022 ) :Special price Control Magistrate Azharul Haq imposed Rs 42,000 fine on six profiteers here on Wednesday.

He visited various markets on Jarranwala, Samundri Roads, D-ground and Peoples Colony and inspected prices of daily use items.

He also imposed the fine of Rs 42,000 on them and forwarded applications to various policestations for registration of cases against four shopkeepers.