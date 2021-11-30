Fine imposed on smoke-emitting vehicles, brick kilns

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2021 ) :The district environment teams imposed Rs 112,600 fine on 20 smoke-emitting vehicles and two brick-kilns for polluting environment on Tuesday.

Deputy Director Environment Waseem Ahmed Cheema said that anti-smog teams checked vehicles at 77 public places and found 620 vehicle unfit.

The unfit vehicles were imposed fine and pamphlets were distributed among drivers to create awareness among them.

Meanwhile, the teams imposed Rs 50,000 fine each on two brick-kilns. These included Johal bricks at 97-RB, tehsil Jarranwala, and Razi bricks at 466-GB, tehsil Samundri. The brick-kilns were functioning on old technology without installing the zigzag technique.