Fine imposed on superstore

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2023 ) :Assistant Commissioner (AC) City Muhammad Zubair has imposed Rs 200,000 fine on a superstore, Metro Cash & Carry, on the charges of overcharging and profiteering.

A spokesman for the administration said here on Saturday that the AC checked the superstore and found it involved in violating the price Control Act.

The AC City imposed fine and warned its managers of sending them behind bars if they did not shun profiteering, spokesman added.