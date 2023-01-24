UrduPoint.com

Fine Imposed On Ten Food Points

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 24, 2023 | 01:50 PM

Fine imposed on ten food points

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2023 ) :The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) on Tuesday imposed fine on ten food points and three milk-carrying vehicles in the division.

According to the PFA officials, food safety teams headed by Deputy Director (Operation) Shahbaz Sarwar checked hotels, bakeries and food units besides imposing a fine of Rs 125,000 on them.

Meanwhile, food safety teams also imposed Rs 9,000 fine on three sub-standard milk- carrying vehicles.

Separately, the PFA also discarded 97-liter cold drinks, 85-liter adulterated milk, 6-kgsweets and 5-kg ketchup. The teams also issued 72 notices to food points overviolations of rules.

