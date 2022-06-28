UrduPoint.com

Fine Imposed On Three Flour Mills

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 28, 2022 | 06:00 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2022 ) :District Food Controller Muhammad Khalid on Tuesday imposed a fine on owners of three flour mills for supplying substandard flour.

According to official sources, the district food controller imposed a fine of Rs 200,000 on New Pak Food Products for not providing cheap flour in the market and ordered the management of the mill to deposit Rs 180,000  in the government treasury in terms of wheat recovery.

Meanwhile, the food controller also imposed a fine of Rs 200,000 on Zam Zam Flour Millsand Rs 100,000 on Bhalwal Flour Mills for supplying substandard flour inthe market.

