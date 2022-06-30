Fine imposed on three flour mills

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2022 ) :District Food Controller Muhammad Khalid on Thursday imposed a fine on owners of three flour mills for supplying substandard flour, wheat smuggling and embezzlement in supplying of flour in markets.

According to official sources, the district food controller imposed a fine of Rs 50,000 on Rehman Flour Mills for supplying substandard flour in the market.

He also fined Rs 100,000 on JMB flour mills for smuggling of wheat and imposed a fine ofRs 200,000 on Al-Karam Flour Mills over embezzlement in supplying flour in the market.