Fine Imposed On Timber Mafia

Sumaira FH Published January 21, 2025 | 12:20 PM

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2025) The forest department conducted a raid in Dera Bakha area

and fined Rs 200,000 for selling stolen timber.

Sub-Divisional Forest Officer Nabeel Kaliyar told the media that a campaign had been

launched against stealing timber from official forests, including Lal Suhanra National Park.

He said a team of the department conducted the raid and found stolen timber from official

forests, adding that the team imposed a fine of Rs 200,000 on the accused.

He said the drive against timber mafia would remain continue.

