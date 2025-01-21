Fine Imposed On Timber Mafia
Sumaira FH Published January 21, 2025 | 12:20 PM
BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2025) The forest department conducted a raid in Dera Bakha area
and fined Rs 200,000 for selling stolen timber.
Sub-Divisional Forest Officer Nabeel Kaliyar told the media that a campaign had been
launched against stealing timber from official forests, including Lal Suhanra National Park.
He said a team of the department conducted the raid and found stolen timber from official
forests, adding that the team imposed a fine of Rs 200,000 on the accused.
He said the drive against timber mafia would remain continue.
