Fine imposed on transporters

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jul, 2022 ) :Regional Transport Authority (RTA) Secretary Muzaffar Hayat raided six bus stands and fined 41 transporters on overcharging.

A total of Rs1,55,000 fine had been imposed while a vehicle was impounded for charging more than the prescribed fare while Rs 28,000 were refunded to passengers.

The secretary said the transporters should refrain from charging extra fare, otherwise,heavy fines would be imposed and route permits would be cancelled.