Deputy Commissioner Asia Gull on Wednesday took action against fuel agencies for selling petrol and imposed Rs 40,000 fine on two traders

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2019 ) :Deputy Commissioner Asia Gull on Wednesday took action against fuel agencies for selling petrol and imposed Rs 40,000 fine on two traders.

The civil defence department caught two accused for selling open fuel and sealed their points besides submitting their cases to the DC.

The DC, after personal hearing, imposed fine on Mumtaz Ahmed and Manazar Hussain.