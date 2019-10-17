UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Fine Imposed On Using Unauthorized Bus Stands, Illegal Road Permit & CNG Cylinders

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 17th October 2019 | 04:55 PM

Fine imposed on using unauthorized bus stands, illegal road permit & CNG Cylinders

Secretary, District Regional Transport Authority, (DRTA) Shaheed Benazirabad, Saud-ur-Rehman Jamali in a statement on Thursday said that action was in progress against transporters involved in overcharging, unauthorized bus stands, illegal Road Permit holders and owners of public transport and school vans using CNG cylinders

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2019 ) :Secretary, District Regional Transport Authority, (DRTA) Shaheed Benazirabad, Saud-ur-Rehman Jamali in a statement on Thursday said that action was in progress against transporters involved in overcharging, unauthorized bus stands, illegal Road Permit holders and owners of public transport and school vans using CNG cylinders.

He said that in this connection 35 vehicles operating on different routes were inspected during which a fine of Rs. 10,000 was imposed on different vehicles and recovered on the spot.

He said that passengers traveling in different vehicles were returned Rs. 2500 extracted by transporters. He said that such operations against transporters would continue on daily basis.

Related Topics

CNG Martyrs Shaheed Fine Vehicles Road Progress

Recent Stories

ADNOC to evaluate collaboration for US$4 billion c ..

12 minutes ago

Prince William, his wife Kate visit National Crick ..

14 minutes ago

Health Department strongly denounces forceful clos ..

7 minutes ago

Interior Minister inaugurates underpass at Faisal ..

7 minutes ago

Royal couple visits Badshahi Mosque

7 minutes ago

Turkish F-16 Fighter Jets Violate Greek Airspace O ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.