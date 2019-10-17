Fine imposed on using unauthorized bus stands, illegal road permit & CNG Cylinders

Secretary, District Regional Transport Authority, (DRTA) Shaheed Benazirabad, Saud-ur-Rehman Jamali in a statement on Thursday said that action was in progress against transporters involved in overcharging, unauthorized bus stands, illegal Road Permit holders and owners of public transport and school vans using CNG cylinders

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2019 ) :Secretary, District Regional Transport Authority, (DRTA) Shaheed Benazirabad, Saud-ur-Rehman Jamali in a statement on Thursday said that action was in progress against transporters involved in overcharging, unauthorized bus stands, illegal Road Permit holders and owners of public transport and school vans using CNG cylinders.

He said that in this connection 35 vehicles operating on different routes were inspected during which a fine of Rs. 10,000 was imposed on different vehicles and recovered on the spot.

He said that passengers traveling in different vehicles were returned Rs. 2500 extracted by transporters. He said that such operations against transporters would continue on daily basis.