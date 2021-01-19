Fine imposed on various shopkeepers

The Metropolitan Corporation Lahore (MCL) anti-encroachment squad imposed a total fine of Rs 19,100 on various shopkeepers in provincial capital on Tuesday

According to MCL spokesperson here, the anti-encroachment squad of the MCL removed encroachment materiel from vegetable market, Shahdara, fish market, Islampura, Multan Road, College road, Township, Faisal Town, Daroghawala, GT road, Wasanpura road and shifted 10 truck-load of confiscated goods to the MCL junkyard.

Headed by Metropolitan Officer (Regulation) Zubair Ahmed Watto, the MCL carried out an anti-encroachment operation and demolished illegal structures in various parts of the provincial capital.

During the operation, the MCL cleared structures, including sheds, grills, billboards, hoardings, make-shift shops along sides of various roads besides confiscating the belongings of the encroachers.