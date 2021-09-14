Fine imposed on violators of corona SOPs

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2021 ) :The district administration imposed a total fine of Rs 26,000 on various transporters and owners of shopping malls and plazas for violating anti-corona SOPs in the district during the last 24 hours.

A spokesman for the local administration said on Tuesday that officers of the district government were actively checking the implementation of standard operating procedures (SOPs) .

During the checking, they found violation of corona SOPs in 5 shopping malls, 4 plazas and 6 vehicles.

Therefore, they imposed a total fine of Rs 26,000 on the violators.

During last 182 days, the district administration imposed a total fine of Rs 6.35 million on SOPviolators in Faisalabad, he added.