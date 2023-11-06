Fine imposed over 4 marriage halls for violations

The monitoring teams of district administration continued crackdown against the violators of the Marriage Act across the city. Fines were imposed on four marriage halls in Taxila after lodging cases for violating the ban on one dish and timing of functions

WAH CANTT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2023) The monitoring teams of district administration continued crackdown against the violators of the Marriage Act across the city. Fines were imposed on four marriage halls in Taxila after lodging cases for violating the ban on one dish and timing of functions.

Under the supervision of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Dr Hassan Waqar Cheema, Assistant Commissioner Salman Akbar Warriach led inspections of various marriage halls along GT road in the twin cities of Taxila and Wah.

Talking to the media on this occasion, Salman Akbar said that a vigorous campaign has been launched by the administration to inspect marriage halls and open places effectively to ensure the implementation of the rules of one dish and timings at marriage functions.

