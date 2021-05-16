UrduPoint.com
Fine Imposed Over Violation Of Corona SOPs In Pakpattan District

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Sun 16th May 2021 | 05:20 PM

Fine imposed over violation of corona SOPs in Pakpattan district

PAKPATTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2021 ) :The district administration officers, magistrates, along with the police officers, visited various towns in district Pakpattan during the Eid says, inspected implementation of corona-relate standard operating procedures (SOPs) and took action against the violators.

They visited Pakpattan city, Arifwala city, Qabula town, Malka Haans, Adda Noorpur, Adda Bonga Hayat, Chowk Marally, Adda Rang Shah and other big roadside villages. The teams sealed 150 shops and two hotels and imposed Rs 118,000 fine on shops and hotels over violation of the SPOs.

The teams also imposed Rs 3,000 fine on individuals over violation of the corona SPOs.

Separately, the officials of food and Revenue departments seized 55,000 wheat bags and sealed godowns. Also, magistrates arrested five butchers for selling meat at higher rates.

Meanwhile, Pak Army officer Lieutenant Colonel Muhammad Amjad and Deputy Commissioner Pakpattan Rana Shakeel Aslam visited the Eid prayers venues in the city and checked implementation of the SPOs.

