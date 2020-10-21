Fine imposed over violation of labour laws

A fine of Rs 200,000 was imposed on owners of 218 shops, factories and workshops on violating the labour laws during last one month

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2020 ) :A fine of Rs 200,000 was imposed on owners of 218 shops, factories and workshops on violating the labour laws during last one month.

Talking to APP here Wednesday, Director Labour Welfare region Malik Munawar Awan said that various teams were constituted to check violation of labor laws.

The teams inspected 888 factories, mills, kiln houses, shops, hotels and workshops and detected violation of laws at 492 sites. Therefore, the cases were sent to the labour court and the court decided 218 cases by imposing fine of Rs 206,000 on the violators.

He said that teams of labour department were still active across the region and they wereensuring implementation on labor laws.