Fine imposed to 171 profiteers in a day across division

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2020 ) :Divisional administration was active for provision of quality commodities to citizens as price control magistrates imposed over Rs 200,000 fine to 171 profiteers in a day across the division.

Commissioner Multan division Javed Akhtar Mahmood personally monitored to ensure availability of commodities on government rates at markets and sahulat bazaars.

He also sought daily report from the price control magistrates over their raids against profiteers.

As many as 129 price control magistrates conducted over 2000 raids across the Multan division in one day.

The provision of commodities on cheaper rates is continued at 37 sahulat bazaars across the division.

2113 flour bags of 20 kg and 11812 bags of 10 kg were sold out in one day.

The flour supply to flour sales points was continued through 1253 trucks across the Multan division.