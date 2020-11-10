UrduPoint.com
Fine Imposed To COVID-19 SOPs' Violators

Sumaira FH 37 seconds ago Tue 10th November 2020 | 07:48 PM

The district administration has expedited action against the violators of Standard Operating Procedures and imposed fine in different talukas of the district

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2020 ) :The district administration has expedited action against the violators of Standard Operating Procedures and imposed fine in different talukas of the district.

On the directives of the Deputy Commissioner Fuad Ghaffar Soomro, the Assistant Commissioner Latifabad Ishtiaq Ali Mangi sealed and imposed fine to Alkaram Biryani at unit number 11.

Awareness was also provided to people regarding wearing masks and for following the SOPs.

Similarly rupees one hundred fine was imposed to five people who were found without face masks and were provided with three masks to each of them.

Meanwhile, the Assistant Commissioner Taluka rural Qandeel Fatima visited different petrol pumps and shops in Hatri and other areas of the taluka and checked the rates and quantity of the petroleum products.

She also fined the petrol pumps for providing less quantity of petrol and diesel to the customers.

The AC warned that strict action would be taken against the violators of the SOPs against COVID-19 while petrol pumps giving less quantity of the petroleum products would be sealed.

