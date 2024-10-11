Fine imposes on various food outlets in Mirpur

MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2024) Local authorities here on Friday imposed fines of Rs 44,000 to various stores of food items, including hotels and restaurants, for poor cleanliness and blatant violation of the related laws.

On the instructions of Mirpur Deputy Commissioner Yasir Riaz, Sub Divisional Administrative Officer Assistant Commissioner Raja Zahid Hussain conducted surprise raids and found several of the food store holders, including restaurants, violating the local Food Authority's determined SOPs, including the standard quality, overcharging, and cleanliness of food items at Nangi and various markets.

During the inspection, the duty magistrate/AAC inspected meat, vegetables, fruit, milk, grocery stores, hotels, and other food and drink producing units.

The raiding team also imposed fines for lack of cleanliness in hotels.

The Assistant Commissioner later on, along with the district traffic police, conducted surprise checking of the traffic and impounded several motorcycles, besides imposing fines upon the motorcyclists for driving the bikes without helmets.

He directed the drivers of confiscated motorcycles to get back wearing the helmets if they intend to take their motorcycles, and in the future they should refrain from riding the bikes wearing helmet. Otherwise the violator shall have to face the identical music in the form of a fine on the roads besides confiscation of the bikes, he also warned.

