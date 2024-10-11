Open Menu

Fine Imposes On Various Food Outlets In Mirpur

Faizan Hashmi Published October 11, 2024 | 10:20 PM

Fine imposes on various food outlets in Mirpur

MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2024) Local authorities here on Friday imposed fines of Rs 44,000 to various stores of food items, including hotels and restaurants, for poor cleanliness and blatant violation of the related laws.

On the instructions of Mirpur Deputy Commissioner Yasir Riaz, Sub Divisional Administrative Officer Assistant Commissioner Raja Zahid Hussain conducted surprise raids and found several of the food store holders, including restaurants, violating the local Food Authority's determined SOPs, including the standard quality, overcharging, and cleanliness of food items at Nangi and various markets.

During the inspection, the duty magistrate/AAC inspected meat, vegetables, fruit, milk, grocery stores, hotels, and other food and drink producing units.

The raiding team also imposed fines for lack of cleanliness in hotels.

The Assistant Commissioner later on, along with the district traffic police, conducted surprise checking of the traffic and impounded several motorcycles, besides imposing fines upon the motorcyclists for driving the bikes without helmets.

He directed the drivers of confiscated motorcycles to get back wearing the helmets if they intend to take their motorcycles, and in the future they should refrain from riding the bikes wearing helmet. Otherwise the violator shall have to face the identical music in the form of a fine on the roads besides confiscation of the bikes, he also warned.

APP/ahr/378

Related Topics

Police Music Poor Fine Traffic Mirpur Market From

Recent Stories

Chaudhry Salik Hussain is setting up revolutionary ..

Chaudhry Salik Hussain is setting up revolutionary measures in the Ministry of O ..

2 hours ago
 Infinix HOT 50 Series Leak Teases World’s Slimme ..

Infinix HOT 50 Series Leak Teases World’s Slimmest Smartphone Featuring Ultra- ..

6 hours ago
 IHC to take up plea for recovery of missing lawyer ..

IHC to take up plea for recovery of missing lawyer Intizar Panjotha

7 hours ago
 PCB constitutes new selection committee

PCB constitutes new selection committee

8 hours ago
 The Flagship Killer is Here: Can realme GT 6 Make ..

The Flagship Killer is Here: Can realme GT 6 Make a Mark in the Premium Smartpho ..

8 hours ago
 The arrival of the Saudi Minister of Investment an ..

The arrival of the Saudi Minister of Investment and the investment of investors ..

8 hours ago
“Will not forgive Amna Urooj,” says Khalil-ur- ..

“Will not forgive Amna Urooj,” says Khalil-ur-Rehman Qamar

9 hours ago
 Pakistan women’s team set to face Australia in T ..

Pakistan women’s team set to face Australia in T20 World Cup

9 hours ago
 Russian, Chinese PMs to visit Pakistan next week

Russian, Chinese PMs to visit Pakistan next week

9 hours ago
 20 miners killed, seven others injured in rocket a ..

20 miners killed, seven others injured in rocket attack on Dukki coalmines

9 hours ago
 England beat Pakistan by an innings and 47 runs in ..

England beat Pakistan by an innings and 47 runs in the first Test

9 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 October 2024

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan